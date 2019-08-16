Netflix To Launch ‘Peaky Blinders’ S5 In October

Season five of Peaky Blinders will premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2019.

Produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC One, the fifth season continues to follow Tommy Shelby in his transformation from backstreet crime lord to parliament member and businessman. The season begins during the financial crash of 1929, when Shelby is approached by a politician with a proposal that will affect Shelby’s family and the nation.

The returning cast includes Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, and Finn Cole, among others.