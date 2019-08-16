Channel 5 Commissions IWC For ‘World’s Greatest War Ships’

IWC, a Banijay Group company, has been commissioned to produce World’s Greatest War Ships for Channel 5.

The three-part documentary series explores the most iconic warships from 1900 to the present day, focusing on specific classes of vessels, such as dreadnoughts, World War II destroyers, and aircraft carriers. The series will also tell the stories of pivotal naval engagements using archival material and expert interviews.

Dominic Bowles, executive producer at IWC, said, “With Channel 5, we will not only showcase the design and engineering that made these crafts so special, but also tell the story of modern naval warfare.” World’s Greatest War Ships will be distributed globally by Banijay Rights.