Sarajevo Film Fest To Celebrate Isabelle Huppert

The Sarajevo Film Festival will honor actress Isabelle Huppert with the Heart of the Sarajevo award, which recognizes longstanding contributions to film.

On August 18, 2019, Huppert will be presented with the award, ahead of the screening for Ladj Ly’s Les Misérables. Across her five-decade career, Huppert has starred in award-winning roles for films such as Violette, The Piano Teacher, and Story of Women, among others. Previous recipients for the award include Alejandro González Iñárritu and Pawel Pawlikowski.

The festival begins tomorrow, August 16, with the world premiere of The Son by Ines Tanović.