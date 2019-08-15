Paley Center Honors Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, And More

The Paley Center for Media will commemorate iconic names in television at this year’s The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends.

The event’s celebrated guests include Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin. Each honoree will receive the Paley Honors Award. The special event will take place on November 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO at the Paley Center, said, “We’re thrilled to pay special tribute to the comedic trailblazers who left their indelible mark on television.”