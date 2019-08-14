Up The Ladder: ABC Entertainment

ABC Entertainment appointed Simran S. Sethi to the role of executive vice president, Development and Content Strategy.

Reporting to Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, Sethi will oversee development of ABC’s comedy, drama, and long-form series, while also being responsible for new content strategies. Before joining ABC, she served in executive positions at Netflix.

Burke stated, “Simran is a creative force with deep relationships across the industry and a proven track record of finding and championing impactful series that resonate with viewers. I’m so happy to welcome her back to the Disney team. Her fierce passion for developing authentic stories and her exceptional taste will guide our talented development team as we strive to make ABC a leader in brave, quality storytelling.”