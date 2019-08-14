Telemundo Buys Underground Producciones

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises acquired the boutique production house Underground Producciones.

Based in Argentina, Underground Producciones, led by artistic director Sebastian Ortega, has produced international series such as Educando a Nina, Los Exitosos Pells, Historia de un Clan, and 100 Días para Enamorarse, among others. The wholly-owned subsidiary will become an extension of Telemundo Global Studios.

Marcos Santana (pictured), president of Telemundo Global Studios, said, “Acquiring Underground Producciones is a strategic investment to help us meet the growing demand for high quality, cutting edge Spanish-language content in the U.S. and around the world. It’s an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to incorporate talent like Sebastian Ortega, who has led one of the most creative teams in the region and has been able to set the standard at a global level with extremely original ideas, into Telemundo Global Studios Development Committee.”