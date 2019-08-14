DISCOP Johannesburg Expands Focus On TV And More

DISCOP Johannesburg organizers revealed a wider scope for the upcoming edition.

To be held from November 20-22, 2019, this year’s market will feature a strong emphasis on African television projects in development, partnerships, the animation sector, and the export of African content. Over 30 speakers are confirmed, with panels covering content monetization, empowering women in media, the fast-growing video game sector, and dubbing, among other topics. The Africa Channel has sponsored a series of master classes and a panel discussion on developing projects for multicultural audiences.

Narendra Reddy, general manager at The Africa Channel, commented, “Broadcasters, premium cable channels and streaming platforms from around the world are starting to recognize the value of African content. However, producers on the continent need to be proactive and actively participate in creating opportunities for distribution.”

Patrick Zuchowicki (pictured), president of DISCOP, added, “This year’s market will see three times more projects with cross-border potential brought to the market by African producers than in 2018.”