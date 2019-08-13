NBC Universo Picks Up ‘Crude’ From Sabbatical Entertainment

Sabbatical Entertainment announced that its extreme reality series Crude has been acquired by NBC Universo.

Co-produced in conjunction with the Raishbrook brothers’ RMG News, Crude showcases high-quality footage of shocking news and unimaginable events, ranging from high-speed chases and crashes to unstoppable fires and floods.

Miguel Somoza, CEO of Sabbatical Entertainment, said, “My relationship with the Raishbrook brothers goes back more than a decade, in which we experienced worldwide success. I have the utmost respect for their unique profession, and in each adrenaline-soaked episode viewers experience the fearless bravado it takes to bring audiences the Crude reality of the night.”