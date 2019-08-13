LGI Media Secures Pre-Sales For ‘Spiky Gold Hunters’

LGI Media, formerly Looking Glass International, inked pre-sales agreements for Spiky Gold Hunters.

Commissioned by TV New Zealand, the factual entertainment series has been picked up by A+E Networks UK and The History Channel Iberia for the entertainment channel Blaze. Foxtel/A&E Networks Australia have also obtained the series. Spiky Gold Hunters revolves around a team of free divers as they search the tempestuous waters of Southern New Zealand for a unique sea urchin.