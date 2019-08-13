Konami Cross Media Inks Licensing Agreements For Video Games

Konami Cross Media NY inked licensing deals for the Contra and Bomberman brands.

Blacklist Games will develop a cooperative board game based on the original Contra video game. Meanwhile, IDW Games licensed the global rights to develop board games, card games, puzzles, and collectible pins based on the Bombermanbrand.

Jennifer Coleman, Konami Cross Media NY’s vice president, Licensing & Marketing, commented, “We hope fans will love the fantastic and compelling game play the board game versions will offer from these two Konami titles. This is just the start of the different engagement points we plan to develop in order to create a truly robust experience for Contra and Bomberman fans.”