Tribeca TV Fest Returns In September

The third edition of the Tribeca TV Festival will take place from September 12-15, 2019, in New York City.

The event’s programming will showcase the 25th anniversary celebration of Friends with a screening of two episodes, a preview of the Party of Five from Freeform, and the series finale screening of Transparent from Amazon Prime Video. Additional series debuts include Starz’ Leavenworth, EPIX’s Godfather of Harlem, Hulu’s Looking for Alaska, and BET+’s First Wives Club remake, among others.

Cara Cusumano, Tribeca’s festival director, commented, “This year’s Tribeca TV Festival program, like TV itself, has something for everyone. We are bringing channel surfing to the big screen, as our audiences can experience- in just 4 days- the full spectrum of episodic storytelling; and we hope, discover their new favorite show along the way.”