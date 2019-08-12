German Drama ‘Dark Woods’ Enters Production

Production has begun on the new German drama series Dark Woods (Das Geheimnis des Totenwaldes).

Produced by ConradFilm and Bavaria Fiction on behalf of NDR and ARD Degeto for Das Erste, the six-part series is based on the real-life case of a missing woman in Lower Saxony. Dark Woods revolves around a brother’s search for his sister and their family’s distress. The mini-series is scheduled to premiere in the later half of 2020 on Das Erste.

Global Screen will be handling international distribution.