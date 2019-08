Viacom And Claro Video Start ‘R’ Production

Viacom International Studios (VIS) Americas and Claro Video entered production on the new comedy series R.

Directed by Mauricio Cruz, the 10-episode series revolves around Franco, a man with a mediocre life that changes due to an incorrect diagnosis. The series features Mauricio Ochmann, Paulina Dávila, Marco de la O, Gala Montes, and Andrés Almeida, among others. Viacom

International Studios will handle global distribution of the original version of R.