Gusto’s ‘DNA Dinners’ Nominated For Content Innovation Award

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that DNA Dinners has been nominated in the Factual TV Project of the Year category for the Content Innovation Awards.

The Factual TV Project of the Year honors productions that have attained international success. DNA Dinners premiered in Canada, and was acquired by global networks in Singapore, the U.S., Turkey, Poland, Switzerland, and MENA territories, among others. The winner of the award will be announced on October 13, 2019, in Cannes, France.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, stated, “DNA Dinners was an ambitious production, but we were able to tell emotional stories that intertwined cultural diversity and food. Thank you to the Content Innovation Awards for this nomination, it’s an honor to have our hard work recognized.”