Veteran Producers Launch BirdDog Media Ventures

Stephen Ellis and Clark Bunting launched a new Canadian production company, BirdDog Media Ventures, focusing on factual entertainment.

Previously, Ellis led Ellis Entertainment, a producer of natural history content, while Bunting served as president and GM of Discovery Channel U.S. At launch, the company has several series and specials in development.

Ellis, president and COO, remarked, “BirdDog is a new take on producing fact-based entertainment with global appeal, while remaining rooted in the highly successful Canadian documentary tradition.”

Bunting, chairman and CEO, added, “BirdDog presents an opportunity to lead in the telling of new stories in new ways as the audience demand for factual continues to grow, while collaborating in the leading edge Canadian factual industry in which Stephen has played an important role in helping foster.”