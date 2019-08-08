SPI/FilmBox Expands Partnership With DEOD

SPI/FilmBox extended its distribution partnership with Discover Digital in Sub-Saharan Africa.

As part of the expanded agreement, seven more channels from SPI’s portfolio will be added to the DEOD (Digital Entertainment On Demand) platform. DEOD will now include FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Arthouse, Fast&FunBox HD, DocuBox HD, 360 TuneBox, Gametoon HD, and FashionBox HD.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “Building on the great response to FightBox HD amongst the DEOD subscribers who enjoy a live event every week, and together with our long term partner Discover Digital, I am pleased to announce that we have expanded our agreement to bring seven more channels to their platform. Now DEOD subscribers have access to a richer variety of great HD quality channels from SPI/FilmBox.”