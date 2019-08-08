FOX Entertainment Purchases Bento Box Entertainment

FOX Entertainment announced the acquisition of Bento Box Entertainment, the production company behind Bob’s Burgers, as well as two upcoming FOX series, Duncanville and The Great North.

Bento Box will continue to operate as a separate entity under the FOX Entertainment banner, producing content across platforms. The company’s leadership will continue with co-founders Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara as CEO and president of Production, respectively.

FOX Entertainment CEO, Charlie Collier, stated, “The Bento-FOX combination brings FOX front-door access to the next wave of the genre’s creative leaders, while still maintaining Bento Box’s focus on all that makes them a terrific partner for outside producers. We’re thrilled to work with Scott, Joel, Brett and their amazing team to take all they’ve so capably built to new heights.”