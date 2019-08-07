Up The Ladder: FOX Entertainment

FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier announced Amy Carney’s appointment as chief operating officer.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Carney will oversee FOX Entertainment’s research, strategy, and operations. Before joining FOX, she most recently served as president of Advertiser Sales, Strategy, and Research at Sony Pictures Television.

Collier commented, “No matter the role, department or platform, Amy has helped build businesses, broadly elevated thinking and process, and grown meaningful internal and external partnerships. Her arrival marks yet another important step in the building of this new company. We are immediately better for her presence.”