Starzplay Acquires Comedy Series ‘Ramy’

Starzplay secured comedy series Ramy from Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution Group.

Produced by A24, Ramy stars Ramy Youssef as a 20-something, first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in New Jersey. The Starz streaming service acquired the series for the U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. Ramy will premiere in the U.K. on Starzplay on August 30, 2019, with further rollout later in the year.

Superna Kalle, EVP of International Digital Networks for Starz, commented, “We look forward to debuting the series in the UK and across Europe, where the storytelling – which is equally specific and universal – will most certainly resonate with viewers.”