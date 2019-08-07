Int’l Emmy Nominees Announced For News And Current Affairs

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the nominees for the News & Current Affairs categories.

The nominees in the News category are Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks: The Cambridge Analytica Scandal from ITN and Channel 4 News, Indonesia: Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami from Al Jazeera English, Jornal da Globo, Jornal Nacional and Fantastico: The Murder of Marielle Franco from TV Globo and GloboNews, and Siberia Fire: Kemerovo Tragedy from RT.

In the Current Affairs category, there are BBC Africa Eye: Sweet Sweet Codeine, Exposure: Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollahs, Fantástico: 11 days in North Korea, and Mission Investigate: Deceptive Diplomacy.

The winners will be awarded at the Emmys ceremony in New York on September 24, 2019.