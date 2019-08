BBC One Commissions New Seasons Of Lifestyle Formats

BBC One commissioned RDF West to produce the seventh season of Eat Well for Less? (pictured) and the fifth season of Shop Well for Less?

In Eat Well for Less?, Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin show families how to save money and reduce waste while not neglecting nutrition or quality. Alex Jones and Steph McGovern offer lessons on how to change consumer habits in Shop Well for Less?

Both series are currently airing.