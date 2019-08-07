A+E Picks Up Distribution Rights To ‘Paranormal Caught on Camera’ S2

Meetinghouse Productions closed a distribution deal with A+E Networks for the second season of Paranormal Caught on Camera.

Season one aired in February on the Travel Channel. A+E previously acquired the international rights to the first season. Paranormal Caught on Camera has been picked up by e.tv, Oasis Hifi, Canal D, and Manoto, among other channels. The supernatural series features a panel of commentators who analyze the footage of unexplained phenomena and discuss the first-person stories behind them.

Richard Tulk-Hart, managing director, International Content Sales and Co-productions, A+E Networks, said, “Paranormal Caught on Camera ticks many boxes for our international buyers; a great tone that’s really informative whether you believe or are a dedicated sceptic, a fantastic diversity of clips from all over the world, and Meetinghouse’s signature quality of production, which means each episode has a glossy, highly-produced look and feel.”