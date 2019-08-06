Up The Ladder: Sonar Entertainment

Sonar Entertainment appointed David Ellender to chief executive officer, while Tom Lesinsky has moved to active director of the studio’s Board of Directors.

Ellender joined Sonar in 2016, leading the international program sales across linear and digital media platforms. Under Lesinski’s tenure as CEO, Sonar Entertainment has expanded the company’s portfolio with titles such as Taboo, The Shannara Chronicles, and Das Boot, among others.

Lesinski commented, “With strong leadership, great talent, and an exciting slate of new shows, we have positioned Sonar as a leader in creating premium scripted content for global audiences. David has been fundamental to Sonar’s success, and I am confident he will excel in this new role and elevate the company further alongside Scott [Packman], Matt [Loze], Chan [Park], and Andrea [Gorfolova].”