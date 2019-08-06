SPI/FilmBox Launch TDC In Romania

SPI/FilmBox signed a channel distribution deal with UPC for the Romanian launch of Timeless Drama Channel.

Created in partnership with Ay Yapim, Timeless Drama Channel showcases award-winning Turkish TV series, such as 20 Minutes, Black Money Love, Kurt Seyit & Shura, and Moms and Mothers, among many others. Broadcast with Romanian subtitles, the channel will be available through UPC’s basic package for all customers. UPC Romania also broadcasts FilmBox, FilmBox Premium, FilmBox Extra HD, FilmBox Plus, and FilmBox Family.

Tamas Fülöp, regional director of Operations at SPI International, said, “We are delighted to announce our new channel distribution agreement with UPC, one of the leading cable companies in Romania. Timeless Drama Channel features more than 600 hours of fresh content and award-winning shows.”