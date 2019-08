Madd Entertainment Continues To Secure Int’l Sales For ‘My Little Girl’

Madd Entertainment announced acquisition deals for its premium drama series My Little Girl.

Starring Beren Gokyildiz and Bugra Gulsoy, My Little Girl revolves around an eight-year-old girl and her petty swindler of a father. The series has recently aired on Mega Chile, Antena Romania, and Skai Greece.

My Little Girl has been picked up in Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Romania, Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Israel, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, and Uruguay, among other countries.