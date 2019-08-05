Ladima Foundation Introduces Residency Program

The Ladima Foundation is presenting its first residency program for its four festival partners.

Earlier this year, the Ladima Foundation announced the formation of a network of women-focused and managed festivals and cultural events. The network includes the Udada International Film Festival in Nairobi Kenya, the Urusaro International Women’s Festival from Rwanda, The Celebrating Womanhood Festival and Conference in Uganda, and Festival International des Films de Femmes de Cotonou.

The residency program aims to enhance the technical and management skills of the festival partners’ organizational teams. This training will take place from August 13th-17, 2019, in Kigali, Rwanda.