AMC Networks Ad-Sales Prez Steps Down

AMC Networks announced that Scott Collins has stepped down from his position as president of Advertising Sales.

He joined the company in 2008 and started serving as president of the division in 2017. Under his leadership, advertising sales revenue increased three-fold across AMC and its portfolio of networks.

AMC Network CEO Josh Sapan stated, “The growth of our company and ability to entertain and delight fans with original programming across five networks has been made possible in large part by our expanding relationships with leading advertisers, and Scott has been at the center of those relationships and conversations for more than a decade. We wish him all the best as he pursues his next adventure.”