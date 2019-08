Telefe Picks Up ‘Orphan Flowers’ S2 And S3

ATV Distribution announced that Argentina’s Telefe acquired the second and third seasons of Orphan Flowers(Kirgin Cicekler).

Produced by NTC Medya, the drama series revolves around Eylül, who is cast out by her family and forced to live in an orphanage. Orphan Flowers will air under the Spanish title Huérfanas, from Monday to Friday.

The series originally debuted on ATV in June 2015.