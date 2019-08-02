BlackLight TV Returns With New Season Of ‘On The Edge’

Banijay Group company BlackLight Television announced a second season of On The Edge.

Produced by BlackLight TV, the series is developed through the 4Stories initiative. The anthology of short films focuses on the lives of three diverse characters who are looking to understand their place in the world.

Caroline Hollick, head of Drama at Channel 4, remarked, “It’s such a privilege to be able to give a voice to the very best new writing and directing talent in On The Edge, 4Stories. This year’s films have a thrilling, fresh perspective on modern Britain, and are told with heart, humor and utter fearlessness.”