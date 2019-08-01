SBS Secures Broadcast Deal With NBL

SBS signed a two-year deal with the NBL to become the exclusive free-to-air hub of the 2019-2020 Australian basketball season.

The entire 2019-2020 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will air for free, with 67 games available on SBS Viceland, and all 126 games accessible through SBS On Demand. The season kicks off on October 3, 2019, with a game between Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix. The International Basketball Series will also be available in Australia on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand, as of August 16.

SBS managing director, James Taylor, remarked, “SBS has a strong heritage of championing sports Australia’s diverse communities are passionate about, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the NBL to become the exclusive free-to-air home of Australian basketball, offering more free coverage than ever before, and in HD.”