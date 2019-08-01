MarVista Acquires Rights To ‘Next Level’

MarVista Entertainment secured the worldwide distribution rights to Next Level from The Loft Entertainment.

Produced in association with Family Theater Productions and Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company, the teen dance musical takes place at the Next Level Academy where young women compete to become Miss Next.

MarVista’s Fernando Szew commented, “Next Level offers all the elements to appeal to the Gen Z demographic, including a standout cast featuring top-notch singing and dancing; a classic tale of overcoming challenges; and a solid production team. We strongly believe that this movie will perform well and that its audience will love it.”