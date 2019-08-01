Essel Group Sells Stake In Zee Entertainment To Investment Fund

Essel Group announced a stake sale of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited to the Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund.

The investment fund agreed to purchase an 11 percent stake in the Indian media group.

Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., stated, “I’m extremely glad to share that the Fund as a Financial Investor has further reposed its faith in ZEEL. It also gives me immense pleasure to note their strong belief and trust in the intrinsic value of our precious asset. It is a valuable belief and support of our esteemed financial investors that enables us to consistently generate great value, year after year.”