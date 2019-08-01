ABS-CBN To Premiere Two K-Dramas

ABS-CBN will air two Korean dramas beginning August 5, 2019.

Encounter (pictured) pairs Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo in a slow-burning romantic drama between a hotel CEO and her future employee. Gangnam Beauty follows an insecure young girl who undergoes plastic surgery to avoid being bullied at school. She meets a fellow classmate who befriends her for her personality.

The Asianovelas Encounter and Gangnam Beauty will air after the Kapamilya Primetime Bida and Kapamilya Gold time slots, respectively.