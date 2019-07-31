Kabillion Adds Two Kids Series To Distribution Catalog

Kabillion acquired the distribution rights to Future Card Buddyfight Ace and Kiwi & Strit.

Kabillion picked up the global English-language rights to the anime series Future Card Buddyfight Ace, created by Bushiroad. The series is currently in its fifth season. The VoD network also secured the North American rights to Kiwi & Strit, produced by Copenhagen Bombay with NDR, Studio Hamburg Distribution & Marketing, and Film I Väst.

David Di Lorenzo, president of Kabillion, remarked, “We’re excited to add these two standout series, which already have a solid global fan base, to our expanding distribution roster. We’re committed to providing viewers with the best kids’ entertainment content from around the world via the platforms that are most popular with children and families today.”