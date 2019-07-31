Herbert Kloiber Jr. Exits TMG

Herbert Kloiber Jr. announced his departure from the newly founded media company forming out of Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV, and Wiedemann & Berg Film.

Kloiber Jr. commented, “After seven years of successful management of TMG, in particular of the license trading unit, the world sales unit TM International, as well as co-managing director of Concorde Filmverleih, Concorde Home Entertainment and TELE 5, an ideal time has come for me to break new ground in a future-oriented way.”

Fred Kogel, CEO of the newly founded company, added, “We respect his decision to reorient himself after the change of ownership at Tele München Group. It comes at the right time. We wish him all the best and look forward to having the opportunity to work together again in a different constellation.”