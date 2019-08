Disney Channel Picks Up ‘Pup Academy’

Air Bud Entertainment‘s Pup Academy will premiere on Disney Channel on National Dog Day, August 26, 2019.

The action-packed series revolves around three dogs who meet during their first year at Pup Academy, where they soon learn of a threat to the friendship between dogs and humans.

Pup Academy is ABE’s first venture into developing a TV series. The company’s portfolio includes the Air Buddies features and the MVP franchise.