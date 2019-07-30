Kew Media Confirms Global Sales For ‘Leaving Neverland’

Kew Media Distribution announced a host of international broadcasters that have acquired Leaving Neverland.

Commissioned by HBO and Channel 4, the documentary addresses the allegations of sexual abuse by Michael Jackson and tells the experiences of two young boys with parallel stories. Over 194 countries have aired or will air the two-part feature. Recent broadcasters to have acquired the documentary include Discovery Nove Italy, NRK Norway, Network 10 Australia, HBO Latin America, DR Denmark, and VRT Belgium, among others.

Jonathan Ford, EVP of Sales at KMD, said, “Leaving Neverland has seen unparalleled interest from broadcasters and platforms worldwide. KMD is one of the leading distributors of outstanding documentary programs with the necessary expertise and experience to work with producers to ensure a hard-hitting, controversial film of this exceptional caliber receives the global audience it deserves.”