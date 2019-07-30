GMA Worldwide Brings ‘Impostora’ To Georgia

GMA Worldwide sold four of its drama series to the Georgian broadcaster Telecompany Pirveli.

As of July 15, 2019, TV Pirveli began airing Impostora. The broadcaster also acquired Stay With Me, The Stepdaughters, and Angela. A remake of The Impostor, Impostora tells the story of a disfigured woman who undergoes surgery to assume a new life and identity.

Stay With Me revolves around one woman who tests positive for HIV. The Stepdaughters follows two rivaling women who become family members when their single parents marry. Drama series Angela is about half-sisters who possess superpowers.

The series have been dubbed in Georgian.