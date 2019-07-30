Genius Brands Launches Kid Genius Plus! On Dish

Genius Brands International launched its Kid Genius Plus! Service on Dish.

With the expansion of its national footprint, Genius Brands content now reaches over 80 million U.S. households. Kids Genius Plus! features a variety of content from the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV. The children’s entertainment network is distributed across TV providers as an AVoD and SVoD service.

Caroline Tyre, SVP of International Distribution and head of Genius Brands Network, commented, “With this new partnership, we are now able to offer our Genius Brands’ content to nearly 70 percent of all U.S. households, and we will continue with our expansion both in the U.S. and internationally. In addition to aligning with new platform partners, we are also continuing to identify potential content partners to offer our audience a diverse range of content.”