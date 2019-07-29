Mediacorp To Air ‘Old Enough!’ S2 Adaptation In August

Singapore’s Mediacorp will premiere season two of the local version of Nippon TV‘s format Old Enough! on National Day, August 9, 2019.

Old Enough! features children running errands for the first time. The second season will showcase three families in its extended one-hour special. Season one launched on Mediacorp in January 2019.

Atsushi Sogo, president of International Business Development for Nippon TV, commented, “Mediacorp’s production team has created a wonderful program that was well received throughout Singapore. I would like to congratulate them for living up to the challenge of this very unique format, and pledge to continue extending our production expertise to our partner.”