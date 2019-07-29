Gusto Worldwide Media signed an acquisition deal with the SVoD service UP Faith & Family for DNA Dinnersand its holiday food programming.

UP Faith & Family picked up DNA Dinners, as well as Spencer’s BIG HolidayBonacini’s Italian ChristmasMichael Bonacini’s Christmas at the FarmFlour Power: Twists on ClassicsFlour Power: Edible GiftsFlour Power: Big Wow DessertsFlour Power: Thanksgiving Pies GaloreOne World Kitchen: Bakes the Holidays, and One World Kitchen: Our Favorite Recipes.

UP Faith & Family is distributed by several partners, including Amazon Prime Channel, The Roku Channel, Dish, Sling, and Xfinity Dish, among others.