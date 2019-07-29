Gusto Inks Deal With UP Faith & Family

Gusto Worldwide Media signed an acquisition deal with the SVoD service UP Faith & Family for DNA Dinnersand its holiday food programming.

UP Faith & Family picked up DNA Dinners, as well as Spencer’s BIG Holiday, Bonacini’s Italian Christmas, Michael Bonacini’s Christmas at the Farm, Flour Power: Twists on Classics, Flour Power: Edible Gifts, Flour Power: Big Wow Desserts, Flour Power: Thanksgiving Pies Galore, One World Kitchen: Bakes the Holidays, and One World Kitchen: Our Favorite Recipes.

UP Faith & Family is distributed by several partners, including Amazon Prime Channel, The Roku Channel, Dish, Sling, and Xfinity Dish, among others.