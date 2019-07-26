Venice Film Fest To Premiere ‘Collective’

The Venice International Film Festival will host the world premiere screening of Collective, a documentary produced by Alexander Nanau Productions and co-produced with Samsa Film and HBO Europe.

The feature-length documentary focuses on the events following the fire of the Colectiv Club in Bucharest, Romania, that took place in October 2015 and resulted in the deaths of 64 people. The documentary will be available across HBO Europe territories.

Nanau, who directed the film, remarked, “In November 2015, the emotion of thousands of people who were shouting ‘COLECTIV’ in one voice made me want to understand the people who dedicate their whole lives to their communities.” The Venice International Film Festival will run from August 28-September 7, 2019.