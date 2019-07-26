MISTCO Brings ‘Hold My Hand’ To Spain

MISTCO secured a broadcast deal with Mediaset España for its drama Hold My Hand.

Originally airing on TRT1, the drama series stars Alina Boz and Alp Navruz, who enter a passionate love story marked by tragedy and family rejection. TRT1 has commissioned a second season.

Aysegul Tuzun, vice president of Sales & Marketing at MISTCO, said, “We have had faith in Hold My Hand since day one. We are very proud to have made this deal with Mediaset and we truly believe that we will be partnering for new dramas in the near future.”