MIP Cancun Greets Delegates From U.K., Chile, And More

MIP Cancun announced that delegations from the U.K., Brazil, and Chile will be in attendance for the sixth edition of MIP Cancun, which will take place from November 20-22, 2019.

The TV content market focused on Latin American and U.S. Hispanic audiences will welcome PACT from the U.K., Brazilian Content from Brazil, and CinemaChile from Chile, with members from the three delegations participating in the third Co-Production Forum.

Bénédicte Touchard de Morant, newly-appointed director of MIP Cancun, commented, “We are delighted by the continued success of MIP Cancun and what is shaping up to be a great sixth edition, with the addition this year of the brand-new Entertainment Formats Pitch. This competition should reveal the vibrancy of creativity specifically tailored for what is one of the fastest-growing regional markets.”