‘Crash’ Selected As Finalist At Seoul International Drama Awards

The Ay Yapim production Crash was chosen as a finalist in the Best Serial Drama category for the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Crash revolves around four people whose lives become intertwined due to a car accident. Madd Entertainment has secured sales agreements for the drama series in several territories across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Ay Yapim CEO Kerem Catay stated, “I am incredibly proud that Crash is being considered for Best Series. I’ve always believed this series has a truly global appeal, and the Seoul International Drama Awards affirms that.”

The winners for the 14th edition of the Seoul International Drama Awards will be announced August 28, 2019.