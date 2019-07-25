Up The Ladder: Vision Films

Vision Films brought on Robby Amar to fill the role of vice president, Sales & Acquisitions.

Joining with over 15 years of experience as an international distribution executive, Amar will oversee international licensing of the company’s catalog of feature films, TV series, and documentaries. He previously served as vice president of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Red Apollo Group.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and managing director at Vision Films, stated, “As we expand into the world of VoD on a global basis, Vision Films is looking forward to adding Robby Amar to our already stellar team.”