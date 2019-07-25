TVFI Presents 25th Edition Of Le Rendez-Vous

TV France International confirmed that the 25th edition of Le Rendez-Vous will take place in Biarritz from September 8-12, 2019.

Over 120 distributors and members of TVFI will showcase their programming rosters to more than 260 acquisitions executives representing 60 countries from around the world. This year, Le Rendez-Vous will feature a digital screening library with 140 terminals, meetings between French distributors and producers, a conference to discuss the strong points and challenges of French production, and themed lunches and dinners for new productions making their debut at the market.

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, commented, “This edition provides us with a unique opportunity to look back on 25 years of French program exports. The market is currently undergoing profound changes, with increased competition on all continents, an explosion in the number of platforms, and an overall rise in both the quality and quantity of production.” She added, “In this context of transformation, the talent of French sales companies is key in allowing our content to find its market in territories around the world and to grow our market share.”