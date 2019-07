Amazon Prime Video Picks Up ‘Rua Augusta’

Armoza Formats announced that Amazon Prime Video licensed Rua Augusta, the Brazilian adaptation of the Israeli drama Allenby (pictured).

Based on the novel by Gadi Taub, the psychological drama series dives into São Paulo’s nightlife as it enters the world of a strippers’ club. Amazon acquired the finished tapes for Rua Augusta, which will be available to subscribers this month. Rua Augusta aired on TNT Brazil.

Armoza Formats distributes the finished tapes and the format.