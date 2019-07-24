Up The Ladder: Sonar Entertainment

Sonar Entertainment brought on Matt Loze and Scott Packman to join the company.

Loze was appointed executive vice president, Development & Production. He will lead the company’s scripted division in developing new content, and he will oversee the current slate of productions. Loze previously headed the Scripted Entertainment division at BBC Studios.

Packman was named senior executive vice president, chief strategy officer, general counselor, and head of Business Affairs. Packman will be responsible for the company’s corporate strategy and business and legal affairs operations. He founded SSP Partners and spent 14 years at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.