MIPCOM Keynotes Feature Amazon And Twitter Execs

Reed MIDEM announced initial keynote speakers for this year’s MIPCOM conference, which is themed “The Streaming Offensive.”

The theme considers the changes in global distribution models and their effects on content production and licensing. James Farrell, head of International Originals at Amazon Studios, will deliver a keynote on October 14 to discuss the company’s growing slate across Europe. Tubi’s Farhad Massoudi, CEO and founder, and Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, will speak about “AVoD: The Rise of Free,” also on October 14. Kay M. Madati, global vice president and head of Content Partnership at Twitter, will review Twitter’s successful partnership strategy on October 15.

MIPCOM will take place in Cannes, France, from October 14-17, 2019.